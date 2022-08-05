Admiral Group (AMIGY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS: AMIGY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/27/2022 – Admiral Group was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/20/2022 – Admiral Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 2,240 ($27.45) to GBX 1,830 ($22.42).

7/18/2022 – Admiral Group was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating.

7/15/2022 – Admiral Group was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

7/15/2022 – Admiral Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,630 ($32.23) to GBX 2,560 ($31.37).

6/13/2022 – Admiral Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 3,058 ($37.47) to GBX 2,240 ($27.45).

Admiral Group Stock Performance

Admiral Group stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. Admiral Group plc has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $51.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.06.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

