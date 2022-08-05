Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,236 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $8,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in KeyCorp by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price objective on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.39.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.