Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,625 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of National Retail Properties worth $8,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NNN opened at $46.43 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.01.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NNN. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut their target price on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Articles

