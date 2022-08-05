Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 25,448 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 218,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,448 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $8,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $33.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average is $40.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FITB. Barclays reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.