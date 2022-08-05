Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.52% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,082,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,393,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,731,000 after purchasing an additional 14,343 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 143,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,563,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 79,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IVOO stock opened at $168.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.22. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $148.11 and a 12 month high of $197.76.

