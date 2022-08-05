Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $8.95 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $8,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,992,000 after buying an additional 10,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.20.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $91.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.65 and a 200-day moving average of $86.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.45.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $168,871.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $596,029. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

