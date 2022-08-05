Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $7,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,120,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,300,000 after buying an additional 117,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lazard by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,135,000 after acquiring an additional 56,962 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lazard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,515,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30,946 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Lazard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,180,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lazard by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,934,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Lazard

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $2,470,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 209,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,384,714.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lazard Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LAZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

LAZ opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Lazard had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.41%.

Lazard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Further Reading

