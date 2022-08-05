Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 43 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $214,942,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4,813.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,561,000 after buying an additional 110,700 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,783,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,558,000 after acquiring an additional 76,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 633,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,118,000 after acquiring an additional 68,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $518.57.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GWW opened at $543.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $553.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.65.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

