Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 9,280 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $8,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in BCE by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 4,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC boosted its position in BCE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in BCE by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in BCE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 19,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $49.79 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.73.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on BCE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins increased their price target on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on BCE from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.82.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

