Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 14,902 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,902 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $8,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 981.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth $42,000. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AB opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.30. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.51.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $971.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

In other news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $56,854.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $808,707.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,139.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $56,854.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,707.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

