Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 27,148 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,148 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Marathon Oil worth $8,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 367.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 46,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 33,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.53. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.15%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,154,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

