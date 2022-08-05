Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 99,509 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,509 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $8,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 19,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNCL opened at $47.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average is $50.67. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $59.39.

