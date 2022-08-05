Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,899 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $8,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 130.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% in the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.08.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.80) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CCL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.98.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

