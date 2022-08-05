AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK – Get Rating) rose 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $18.76. Approximately 17,418 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 18,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average of $19.78.

