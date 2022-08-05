Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.41.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE ARE opened at C$10.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.06. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$10.57 and a 12 month high of C$22.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.15. The stock has a market cap of C$668.07 million and a PE ratio of 27.40.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$997.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 180.00%.

About Aecon Group

(Get Rating)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.