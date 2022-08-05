Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at National Bankshares

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. CIBC cut Aecon Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.41.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Shares of ARE opened at C$10.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$668.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.15. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$10.57 and a 1 year high of C$22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$997.47 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.00%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Further Reading

