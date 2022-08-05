Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Desjardins

Desjardins reissued their hold rating on shares of Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered Aecon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$19.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$18.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.41.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$10.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$668.07 million and a PE ratio of 27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$10.57 and a 1 year high of C$22.28.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$997.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.00%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

