Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,686,082,000 after buying an additional 1,879,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,370,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,134,572,000 after buying an additional 401,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,866,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $934,437,000 after buying an additional 103,871 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,752,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $758,770,000 after buying an additional 138,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,540,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,892,000 after buying an additional 544,288 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE A opened at $133.77 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The company has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.90.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

