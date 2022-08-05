AIA Group Ltd Acquires 389 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,395 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in F5 were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter valued at $2,343,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in F5 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in F5 by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 180,549 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,182,000 after purchasing an additional 31,516 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in F5 by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,307 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $172.25 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.43 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.44. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.34. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price target on F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $25,945.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,394.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $25,945.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,394.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,827 shares of company stock worth $796,765 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

