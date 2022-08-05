AIA Group Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,211 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCX. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

