AIA Group Ltd Buys 1,269 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STLD. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $77.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.44 and a 200-day moving average of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.41. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.07 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

