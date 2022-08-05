AIA Group Ltd Buys 207 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.1 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTA. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.05.

ULTA stock opened at $372.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $438.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $397.48 and a 200-day moving average of $387.42.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.