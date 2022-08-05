AIA Group Ltd Grows Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $530.96 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $348.02 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $425.34 and a 200 day moving average of $426.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 76.18, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,306,356.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total value of $1,686,707.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 288,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,055,684.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,306,356.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,458 shares of company stock valued at $7,922,989 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

