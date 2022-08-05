AIA Group Ltd Grows Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 843 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in MSCI by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MSCI to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.25.

MSCI Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $496.76 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $430.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.09. The stock has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.