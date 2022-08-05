AIA Group Ltd Grows Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in PulteGroup by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in PulteGroup by 316.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Up 1.8 %

PHM stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.32. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.