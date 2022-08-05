AIA Group Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,473 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 39.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 77.9% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 63,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,334 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Up 0.8 %

BBY stock opened at $76.29 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Best Buy from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.69.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.