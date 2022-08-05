AIA Group Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 74,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CAG opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.74%.

CAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

