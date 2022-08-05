AIA Group Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,069 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 703.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $656,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.68.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $143.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.32 billion, a PE ratio of 104.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $145.39.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

