AIA Group Ltd Grows Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,611 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,120,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 238.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,113,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $293,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,799 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 368.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,053,000 after purchasing an additional 876,684 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 916,245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,926,000 after purchasing an additional 523,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.82.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $144.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.15 and a 12-month high of $150.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

