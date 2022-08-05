AIA Group Ltd Grows Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Investment House LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.2% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

Lennar stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average is $81.86.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on LEN shares. StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Lennar Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.