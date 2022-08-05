AIA Group Ltd Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,734,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,289,879,000 after buying an additional 4,069,495 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,124,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,188,000 after buying an additional 168,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,533,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,671,000 after buying an additional 55,790 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,687,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,641,000 after buying an additional 106,690 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,925,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $60.83 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.59 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.47.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.74%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSNC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

