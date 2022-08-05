AIA Group Ltd Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Hologic were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,888,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,675,766,000 after purchasing an additional 532,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hologic by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $867,584,000 after purchasing an additional 423,495 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $442,486,000 after purchasing an additional 398,923 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hologic by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,642,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,346,000 after purchasing an additional 404,349 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other Hologic news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $71.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.58 and a 1 year high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.71.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.