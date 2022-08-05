AIA Group Ltd Has $307,000 Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 309.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Infosys were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,971,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,619,125,000 after buying an additional 8,841,879 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,512,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,886,000 after buying an additional 7,753,476 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,561,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,182,000 after buying an additional 7,511,264 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 2,321,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,626,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFY opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average of $21.03. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $26.39.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.171 dividend. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.28%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

