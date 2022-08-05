AIA Group Ltd Has $309,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,588,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,699,182,000 after buying an additional 698,561 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,456,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,201,000 after buying an additional 580,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PPG Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,982,752,000 after buying an additional 338,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.18.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $128.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.65 and a 200-day moving average of $130.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

