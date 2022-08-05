AIA Group Ltd Has $339,000 Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in McKesson by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 220,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,858,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in McKesson by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total value of $68,322.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,779,745. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.85.

NYSE MCK opened at $337.81 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $192.38 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $323.85 and a 200-day moving average of $305.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 407.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

