AIA Group Ltd Has $389,000 Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,707,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 631.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,341,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $87,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,297 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $374,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,132 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,197,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $468,969,000 after acquiring an additional 646,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Western Digital from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.53.

Western Digital Stock Up 1.1 %

Western Digital Profile

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $49.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $69.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.72.

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.