AIA Group Ltd Increases Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,527,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 653,351 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,349,000 after acquiring an additional 556,270 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 648.3% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 599,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,247,000 after acquiring an additional 519,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 525,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,634,000 after acquiring an additional 294,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $189.24 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.42.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,679 shares of company stock worth $15,154,848. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.



