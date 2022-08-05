AIA Group Ltd Increases Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,616 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,149,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,959 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $713,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.89.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

