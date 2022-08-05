AIA Group Ltd Purchases 1,139 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC opened at $90.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.07. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

