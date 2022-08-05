AIA Group Ltd Purchases 1,322 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,019 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in NetApp were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in NetApp by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in NetApp by 43.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Northland Securities dropped their price target on NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on NetApp to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.55.

NetApp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.36. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.26 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $138,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,915,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,651. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Articles

