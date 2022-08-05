AIA Group Ltd Purchases 364 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $39,219,908. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.70.

Synopsys stock opened at $372.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $320.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.77. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

