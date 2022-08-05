AIA Group Ltd Raises Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.9% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 49,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Hershey by 2.8% in the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 132,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Hershey by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 198,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,094,000 after acquiring an additional 42,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Hershey by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.64.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $51,697.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,007.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $1,045,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,808,828.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $51,697.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,007.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 866,588 shares of company stock valued at $191,036,015. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HSY opened at $225.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.28. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $231.96.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

