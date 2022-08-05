AIA Group Ltd Takes Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 191,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,645,000 after acquiring an additional 31,902 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 3.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Ryanair by 7.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 43,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth $358,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYAAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Ryanair from €20.00 ($20.62) to €19.50 ($20.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ryanair from €18.90 ($19.48) to €19.20 ($19.79) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.59) to €19.20 ($19.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.48.

Ryanair Price Performance

RYAAY stock opened at $74.17 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $127.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

