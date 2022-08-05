Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 4,043 Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth $18,214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,588,000 after buying an additional 139,559 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,267,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,238,000 after buying an additional 127,915 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,509,000 after buying an additional 125,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 372,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,782,000 after buying an additional 53,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Mercury General from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of MCY stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $32.32 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average is $49.84. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.42). Mercury General had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently -37.41%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

