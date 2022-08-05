Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $101.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.31. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $103.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.15. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.42%. The business had revenue of $210.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.92.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

