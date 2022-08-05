Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 3,417 CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,417 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 749,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,230,000 after acquiring an additional 225,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $1,348,000. 51.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $87.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.89. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.76 and a 12 month high of $93.93.

Several research firms have recently commented on GIB. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.13.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

