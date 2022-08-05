Aigen Investment Management LP Has $271,000 Stock Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,893 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 67,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Altice USA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 141,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1,011.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 14.4% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Altice USA Price Performance

Altice USA stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $30.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 99.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.