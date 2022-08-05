Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $259,000 Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 88,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 19,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $4,459,056.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,893,038.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,586 shares of company stock worth $24,106,503 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $95.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.16. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $97.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

