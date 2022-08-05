Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $260,000 Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,925,000 after buying an additional 535,197 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,446,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,470,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,496,000 after purchasing an additional 268,302 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,932,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,486,000 after purchasing an additional 112,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,726,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,075,000 after purchasing an additional 130,631 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Phillips 66 Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Shares of PSX opened at $82.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.