Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $263,000 Investment in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Tennant in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Tennant by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tennant by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

TNC opened at $65.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.07. Tennant has a 1 year low of $54.90 and a 1 year high of $85.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

